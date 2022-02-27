FIFA Won't Ban Russia from World Cup Playoff, Proposed Neutral Site, More Penalties

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

FIFA has no plans to ban Russia from the World Cup playoff despite protests from Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic.

Tariq Panja of the New York Times reported the other three countries that are in a group with Russia and competing for one of Europe's spots in the 2022 World Cup have refused to play the nation following its invasion of Ukraine.

FIFA leaders agreed to penalties that would force Russia to play under a different name and in a neutral venue without its national anthem or flag but stopped short of issuing any type of all-out ban.

The decision comes after the Czech Republic announced it will not play Russia:

Poland and Sweden previously announced as much. In the wake of FIFA's announcement, Cezary Kulesza, the head of the Polish FA, said Poland will still refuse to play against Russia.

"FIFA's decision today is unacceptable to us," Kulesza said, via The Athletic. "In the situation of war in Ukraine, we are not interested in the game of appearances. Our position remains unchanged: the national team Polish will not play against Russia in the play-off match, regardless of the name of the Russian team."

The countries in Russia's group aren't the only ones to make such declarations, as England announced it refuses to play the nation in international matches "out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership."

Russia is scheduled to face Poland on March 24 in Moscow. If Russia wins that game, on March 29 it will face the winner of the match between Sweden and the Czech Republic.

That match is also scheduled to take place in Moscow and would determine a spot in the World Cup.

If the other three nations refuse to play those games, FIFA will be under the microscope to do something beyond the reported name and national anthem penalties that resemble those the International Olympic Committee gave to Russia as punishment for its state-sponsored doping program.

Panja reported these "measures are only the first step in actions against the country's soccer teams, said three senior soccer officials familiar with the organization's discussions, and a harsher penalty—most likely an all-out ban on Russian teams—could be imposed if Russia's attacks on Ukraine continue."

Russia, which qualified for the 2018 World Cup as the host country, is No. 35 in the FIFA world rankings. Sweden is No. 17, Poland is No. 28, and the Czech Republic is No. 31.