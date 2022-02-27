Chet Holmgren, No. 1 Gonzaga Lose to No. 23 Saint Mary's in WCC Upset

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

For the first time since 2019, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have lost to the Saint Mary's Gaels.

The No. 23 Gaels dominated the No. 1 Bulldogs from start to finish Saturday at University Credit Union Pavilion for a 67-57 win. Saint Mary's improved to 24-6 with the victory, while Gonzaga dropped to 24-3.

Gonzaga entered Saturday's game having not lost since a 91-82 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Dec. 4. This weekend's upset could affect their ranking in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll.

Both Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme had underwhelming performances for the Bulldogs. Holmgren finished with six points, six rebounds and one assist while shooting 3-of-7 from the floor.

Timme, meanwhile, had one of his worst games of the season as he finished with six points, eight rebounds and two assists on 2-of-10 shooting from the floor. If the duo had played even slightly better, things could have turned out differently on Saturday night.

As a team, the Bulldogs struggled on offense, shooting just 36.7 percent from the floor. In addition, they turned the ball over 14 times.

As for Saint Mary's, Tommy Kuhse and Matthias Tass combined for 27 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Performances off the bench from Mitchell Saxen and Jabe Mullins were also critical in the Gaels' victory.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With the Gaels' upset of Gonzaga, every team ranked in the top six of the AP Top 25 lost on Saturday. It is the first time ever that the top six ranked teams all lost in the same day.