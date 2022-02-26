Tyson Walker Hits Game-Winning 3 to Cap MSU's Upset of No. 4 Purdue

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Tyson Walker drilled a three-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining as the unranked Michigan State men's basketball team upset No. 4 Purdue 68-65 at East Lansing's Breslin Center on Saturday afternoon.

Purdue tied the game at 65 with 30 seconds left when big man Trevion Williams followed his own miss with a putback.

After a Spartans timeout, Williams was left to guard Walker behind the three-point line. The junior guard then drained a long-range shot for the upset.

Purdue still had a chance for a miracle finish, but a long inbounds pass caromed out of bounds.

There were still four-tenths of a second remaining, though, with some drama to resolve.

Malik Hall's inbounds pass sailed over Walker's head, and as he tried to save it, Walker was called out of bounds. After a lengthy review, the call stood, and Purdue had another chance.

However, Hall deflected the inbounds pass, and the clock hit zero.

Michigan State benefitted from a balanced scoring attack led by Gabe Brown's 13 points. Julius Marble II (12 points), Max Christie (11) and A.J. Hoggard (11) also scored in double figures, while Hoggard pitched in six assists. Walker had eight points off the bench.

Purdue sophomore center Zach Edey scored 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, and Jaden Ivey added 16 points. Williams had 11 off the bench. The Boilermakers shot 52.1 percent from the field but made just one of nine three-point attempts.

Purdue out-rebounded Michigan State 34-24 but committed 17 turnovers to the Spartans' 10.

MSU led by as many as 11 points after Marble's Iayup with 10:43 left. Purdue chipped away at the lead, though, with some great defense and eight points from Edey.

Ivey went to the free throw line with 52 seconds remaining and a chance to put the Boilermakers up 64-63. He made the first and missed the second, but Edey committed a loose ball foul on the rebound to send Marble to the line for a one-and-one. He hit both free throws for a 65-63 advantage, leading to the game's final moments.

Purdue fell to 24-5 overall and 13-5 in the Big Ten. Michigan State is 19-9 and 10-7.

The Boilermakers will close the regular season at Wisconsin and at home versus Indiana. MSU has road tilts with Michigan and Ohio State before it hosts Maryland.