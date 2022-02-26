South Carolina State's Audra Smith Fired After Filing Title IX Lawsuit Against School

AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File

Former South Carolina State women's basketball head coach Audra Smith filed a Title IX lawsuit against the school in federal court Wednesday, citing "Title IX violations and discriminatory practices at the university," per Pete Iacobelli of the Associated Press (h/t Charlotte Observer).

One day later, the school fired her.

A release from South Carolina State on Thursday stated the school decided to "end the contract" of Smith "effective immediately."

"We would like to thank Coach Smith for her dedication to our student-athletes and for the hard work she has committed to the women's basketball program," athletic director Stacy Danley said. "We wish her and her family well."

Smith was in her fourth year. She has also been the head coach at UAB (2004-2013) and Clemson (2013-2018).

Smith filed the lawsuit to obtain a response from the university to a Freedom of Information Act request Smith filed in January. She initially asked for information concerning whether the school "gave more resources to male athletes, coaches and teams than to its women's programs, players and coaches," per Iacobelli.

Samantha Albrecht, Smith's attorney, said the lawsuit's purpose was "to remedy professional wrongs done to our named client for years of being disadvantaged by systemic sex-based discrimination."

Another of Smith's attorneys, Paul Porter, said the firing was "unlawful, retaliatory, and it invites more legal action."

Sam Watson, a spokesperson for South Carolina State, wrote in an email to the AP that the school "cannot comment on pending or current litigation."