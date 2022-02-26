Former Steelers RB Eric Wilkerson Charged with Aggravated Murder in Fatal Stabbing

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

A warrant is out for the arrest of former NFL running back Eric Wilkerson, who is charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III.

"According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday," Jen Steer of the Associated Press reported. "Wilkerson followed Weems into a bathroom and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene, police said."

Wilkerson played high school football at Cleveland Central Catholic High School before playing for Kent State, where he ranks second all-time in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

He appeared in one NFL game for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1989. He signed with the Detroit Lions in 1990 but did not make the final roster.

Wilkerson then played two seasons for the New York/New Jersey Knights of the World League of American Football in 1991 and 1992 before finishing his professional football career with the Arena Football League's Cleveland Thunderbolts in 1993.