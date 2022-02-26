Lakers Rumors: LeBron James' 2023 Exit 'Privately Downplayed' by Rich Paul

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who represents LeBron James, "has privately downplayed" the superstar parting ways with the Los Angeles Lakers when he becomes a free agent in 2023, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Paul told the Lakers that James remains committed to helping the franchise win another championship, Wojnarowski added. The report comes after James would not rule out a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers during an All-Star Weekend interview with The Athletic's Jason Lloyd.

“The door’s not closed on that,” James told Lloyd about a return to Cleveland. “I’m not saying I’m coming back and playing. I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’m free.”

James' comments were likely sparked by his return to Cleveland for the All-Star Game. He grew up in Akron, Ohio, which is just a short distance from the city, and also spent 11 of his 19 NBA seasons with the Cavaliers. He feels a special connection with the city, and that was evident in his other comments during All-Star Weekend.

He said, according to Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal:

“I speak to them almost every day,” James said of his childhood friends. “We have that connection and that friendship that’s been going on since we were 9 years old. Willie, Sian, Dru, Romeo, Frankie, Brandon were all here this weekend. This is the first time we’ve all been to All-Star weekend together, so it makes it even more special.

“I’m extremely happy to be here. My high school best friends that I played with my whole life are out there right now with their families. Just paying it forward to the next generation.”

Wojnarowski's report also comes after The Athletic's Bill Oram reported that James and Paul had been upset with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka for failing to make any moves at the trade deadline to improve the roster.

However, Wojnarowski reported Paul met with Pelinka and Lakers governor Jeanie Buss on Tuesday. Paul insisted "that there's no movement underway to seek management changes," according to Wojanrowski, and that he believes both management and the players are responsible for the team's struggles.

Paul also reportedly told Pelinka and Buss that James' "primary objective is remaining a Laker" and that the focus needs to be on the team ending the 2021-22 campaign on a high note before finding ways to improve the roster during the offseason.

The Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference with a 27-31 record. A lot of the team's struggles can be blamed on injuries to both James and Anthony Davis. However, the addition of Russell Westbrook hasn't panned out the way the franchise had hoped, and the veterans, aside from Carmelo Anthony, haven't provided enough of a spark off the bench.

For what it's worth, James has been very vocal about wanting to play at least one season of his NBA career with his son, Bronny. So if the Lakers don't draft Bronny, James will likely be playing elsewhere in the future.

“Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be," James told Lloyd. "I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point."