Lita Abella Suing SoFi Stadium over Alleged Injuries Suffered at Super Bowl 56

Set Number: X163970 TK1

Lita Abella, a Los Angeles Rams fan, is suing SoFi Stadium for unspecified damages alleging she suffered life-altering injuries during Super Bowl 56.

Per TMZ Sports, Abella said in the lawsuit she suffered a forcible blow to the back of her head in the third quarter of the Rams game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13.

In the lawsuit, Abella alleges a man in the row behind her fell into her after high-fiving another man, causing her face and head to collide with a seat in front of her.

She said she suffered a concussion, orbital fracture, fractured nose, fractured shoulder and had to miss the Lombardi Trophy presentation because she was in the hospital being treated for her injuries.

Abella says in the lawsuit that SoFi Stadium is liable for "dangerous and defectively planned" seating that led to her injuries. She formally accused the stadium of negligence and premises liability.

According to TMZ, Abella is a Los Angeles resident and she spent almost $9,000 on her ticket to the Super Bowl.

SoFi Stadium did not respond to TMZ's request for comment on the lawsuit.

The stadium officially opened in September 2020. It serves as the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

Despite technically being the away team for the game, the Rams became the second team to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7, 2021.

The Rams defeated the Bengals 20-17 to win the franchise's first Super Bowl since the 1999 season.