Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes Enters No-Contest Plea on 2 Charges Stemming from July Arrest

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes pleaded no contest Thursday to charges of resisting arrest and false imprisonment connected to his July arrest, according to TMZ Sports.

Hayes will be sentenced in June. He could face a fine, jail sentence of up to 364 days or a combination of the two.

The third-year big man was arrested in Los Angeles in July after police officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute.

Authorities said they wanted to speak with another person at the scene and ordered Hayes to remain outside, but he attempted to stop them from going inside the residence.

Two officers began holding onto Hayes when he pushed one into an exterior wall of the residence. Police officers used a Taser to subdue him, and he was treated for undisclosed injuries.

The Los Angeles Police Department released a video of his arrest in August.

Hayes was charged with 12 misdemeanors in January, including domestic violence and battery against a police officer. A judge dismissed all but the resisting arrest and false imprisonment charges.

Hayes has made 47 appearances for the Pelicans this season. The 21-year-old is averaging 8.7 points and 3.9 rebounds.