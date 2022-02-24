Jeff Hardy Says He's Eyeing AEW after Being Released by WWE

Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Veteran wrestler Jeff Hardy is eyeing a move to All Elite Wrestling when he is free from his non-compete clause.

According to Wrestling Inc., Hardy told Jared Meyers the news backstage at the wrestler's concert last weekend that he was heading to AEW.

"I’m going to AEW," Hardy said. "I’m so excited. Until this morning I didn’t really know. I’m so nervous and excited."

Hardy did, however, make it clear Thursday that "nothing is official":

Hardy's non-compete clause with WWE is set to expire March 9. He was surprisingly released by the company in December.

Joining AEW would reunite Hardy with his brother, Matt, who has been with All Elite Wrestling since March 2020. Matt and Jeff will be re-forming the Hardy Boyz for a reunion tour starting March 12 at a Big Time Wrestling event.

