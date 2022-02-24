Alexander Zverev Fined $40K After Hitting Umpire's Chair with Racket at Mexican Open

PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images

The ATP fined German tennis star Alexander Zverev $40,000 on Thursday after he hit an umpire's chair with his racket following a loss in doubles at the Mexican Open on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Zverev will also forfeit more than $30,000 in prize money, the Associated Press adds.

Zverev and teammate Marcelo Melo fell to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 in the round of 16 event. After the loss, the German yelled at official Alessandro Germani and struck his chair at least four times.

The 24-year-old was later removed from the Mexican Open's men's singles tournament because of his outburst. He apologized for the incident on his Instagram story, according to Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports:

"It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behavior during and after the doubles match yesterday. I have privately apologized to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable, and I am only disappointed in myself. It just should not have happened and there is no excuse. I would also like to apologize to my fans, the tournament, and the sport that I love.

"As you know, I leave everything on the court. Yesterday, I left too much. I am going to take the coming days to reflect - on my actions and how I can ensure that it will not happen again. I am sorry for letting you down."

Zverev, who is ranked No. 3 in the world, was the Mexican Open's men's singles defending champion. He defeated American Jenson Brooksby in the round of 32 on Tuesday, but Germany's Peter Gojowczyk has advanced past him to the quarterfinal via walkover.

Before the Mexican Open, Zverev lost to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-3 in the men's singles final at the Open Sud de France earlier this month. He was also eliminated from the Australian Open in the fourth round last month.