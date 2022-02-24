NFL Rumors: Eric Bieniemy Expected to Return as Chiefs OC After Head Coach Interviews

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Eric Bieniemy is reportedly expected to return as Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator in 2022.

Matt Verderame of Fansided reported the Chiefs are anticipating Bieniemy returns after interviewing for several head-coaching vacancies. Bieniemy's contract expired after the 2021 season, so the two sides will need to reach a new deal.

