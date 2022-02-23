Marcus Stroman Says Fans Called Him N-Word, Made Death Threats During Mets Tenure

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman said he was called the N-word and subjected to death threats during his tenure with the New York Mets.

"Endless death threats, being called a n----r often, hearing black lives don't matter, and playing for a front office who didn't care about any of that," Stroman tweeted Wednesday in response to a fan question about his time with the Mets. "I will speak on this topic on my time and on my podcast at some point. Still dealt on the mound through all of that!"

Stroman pitched 44 games for the Mets after coming over via midseason trade in 2019, going 14-15 with underlying numbers that were far superior to his record.

