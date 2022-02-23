Tom Brady to Produce, Star in '80 for Brady' Comedy Movie with Jane Fonda

AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File

Tom Brady isn't leaving the spotlight after retiring from the NFL.

The future Hall of Famer will reportedly produce and appear in a feature film 80 for Brady, per Borys Kit of the Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will feature well-known actors Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, playing four friends who take a road trip to watch the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. The championship game took place in February 2017 with the Patriots coming from behind to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

Brady was reportedly "deeply involved with the inception of the project," which is based on a true story, per Kit.

The 44-year-old's 199 Productions will produce the movie along with Donna Gigliotti and Endeavor Content.

Brady served as an executive producer for his docuseries, Man in the Arena, and has made appearances in various films, including Entourage and Ted 2.