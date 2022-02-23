Jon Jones Arrest Video Shows UFC Star Headbutting Police Car, Using Slurs

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Police bodycam footage of Jon Jones' arrest in September showed the UFC fighter headbutting a police car and using racial slurs.

Adam Hill and Glenn Puit of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Jones was "detained on suspicion of domestic violence after a security guard at Caesars Palace noticed his fiancee, Jessie Moses, with a bloody lip and blood on her clothing."

The arrest happened in Las Vegas, where Jones was because he was being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

"It's hard to bring this guy to Las Vegas, for any reason," UFC President Dana White said at the time, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN. "This city is not good for Jon Jones, and here we are again."

Raimondi also noted Jones "has been in trouble several times outside of the Octagon, including a felony hit-and-run arrest and two failed drug tests."

As for the video, the fighter directed slurs at Black and white officers and notably headbutted the SUV.

The misdemeanor domestic battery charge was dismissed, but he paid $750 in restitution when he pleaded no-contest to a misdemeanor count of destroying another's property in December.

He also completed anger management counseling.

Jones' last UFC fight was in February 2020 when he defeated Dominick Reyes to improve to 26-1 in his career.