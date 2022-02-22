Brian Flores Says 'Race Played a Role' in Dolphins Firing; Miami Denies Allegations

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Brian Flores expressed his belief Monday that his race played a role in the Miami Dolphins firing him as head coach at the end of the 2021 NFL season.

Appearing on the I Am Athlete podcast with Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel and former NFL wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Chad Johnson (h/t Hal Habib of USA Today), Flores gave his thoughts on getting fired despite leading Miami to back-to-back winning seasons.

Regarding his surprising termination, Flores said:

"I think race played a role in my firing. What I mean by that is, there were things I was asked to do. There were conversations that were had. I was made out to be a difficult person to work with. I think my white counterparts wouldn’t have been asked to do the things I was asked to do."

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they hired Flores to serve as the senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach under head coach Mike Tomlin.

Earlier this month, Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL, the Dolphins, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants. Flores said that he was discriminated against by the Dolphins and during the Broncos' and Giants' head coach hiring processes.

One of the allegations made by Flores was that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him $100,000 per loss in 2019.

Flores also said Ross tried to pressure him into a meeting with a "prominent quarterback" in 2020 that would have violated NFL tampering rules. Flores said he was "treated with disdain and held out as someone who was noncompliant and difficult to work with" after refusing to do so.

After spending 11 years on the New England Patriots' coaching staff, Flores was hired by the Dolphins in 2019.

Little was expected of Miami in Flores' first season, but he clearly got the players to rally behind him and led the Dolphins to a 5-11 record.

That proved to be a solid building block for 2020, as the Dolphins went 10-6. That normally would have been enough for a playoff berth, but a loss to the Buffalo Bills in the final week of the regular season knocked them out.

It appeared as though a huge fall from grace was occurring last season when seven straight losses gave the Dolphins at 1-7 record, but they became the first team in NFL history to have seven-game losing and winning streaks in the same season.

Miami fell short of the playoffs again, but finishing with a 9-8 record seemed impossible when the Dolphins were sitting at 1-7.

The Dolphins have denied Flores' allegations and referred to the statement they made upon firing Flores in January.

At the time, Ross said he felt the "key dynamics of our football organization weren't functioning at a level I want it to be."

Flores' firing left Tomlin as the only Black head coach in the NFL. Since then, the Houston Texans elevated Lovie Smith to head coach and the Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel, who is biracial.