2022 NFL Combine Bubble Restrictions Removed After Pushback from Prospects, Agents

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

The NFL Scouting Combine will remove some COVID-19 restrictions amid pushback from draft prospects and agents.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, a memo was sent out revealing those changes:

Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports summarized some of the previous plans:

"The bubble restrictions include prospects being allowed just one 'medical support person' who must be fully vaccinated. The memo also states that players will be restricted to secure combine venues during their entire time in Indy, and that players who violate these policies will be disqualified and sent home."

The entire memo on the previous plans can be found below:

Backlash ensued, with agents representing more than 150 players threatening a boycott of sorts if the restrictions weren't eased, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network added more information:

NFL agent Mike McCartney expressed his concerns:

It appears changes have been made, however, with the combine scheduled for March 1 through March 7 from Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium.

That led to some positive feedback, including some from NFL agent Nicole Lynn:

The combine was not held last year because of COVID-19.