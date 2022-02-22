2022 NFL Combine Bubble Restrictions Removed After Pushback from Prospects, Agents

2022 NFL Combine Bubble Restrictions Removed After Pushback from Prospects, AgentsFebruary 22, 2022
The NFL Scouting Combine will remove some COVID-19 restrictions amid pushback from draft prospects and agents.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, a memo was sent out revealing those changes:
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports summarized some of the previous plans:
"The bubble restrictions include prospects being allowed just one 'medical support person' who must be fully vaccinated. The memo also states that players will be restricted to secure combine venues during their entire time in Indy, and that players who violate these policies will be disqualified and sent home."
The entire memo on the previous plans can be found below:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
The NFL scouting combine just informed draft prospects they’ll be in a “bubble” in secure locations next month in Indianapolis, with limited exceptions: “Players who violate this policy at any time will be disqualified from further participation and sent home.” From the memo: <a href="https://t.co/oThXaLSCQ7">pic.twitter.com/oThXaLSCQ7</a>
Backlash ensued, with agents representing more than 150 players threatening a boycott of sorts if the restrictions weren't eased, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
Agents representing more than 150 draft prospects are organizing a boycott of all testing, on-field workouts and interviews at next month’s NFL scouting combine if heavy “bubble” restrictions aren’t changed, sources tell me and <a href="https://twitter.com/TomPelissero?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomPelissero</a>
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network added more information:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Unless the NFL and the combine agree to ease those restrictions — allowing players access to their full team of coaches, trainers, ATCs et al. as in past years — most top prospects will now only do medical evaluations next month in Indianapolis. <a href="https://t.co/YJgJe0KH6c">https://t.co/YJgJe0KH6c</a>
NFL agent Mike McCartney expressed his concerns:
Mike McCartney @MikeMcCartney7
As an agent, I struggle with the combine. Players get optimal nutrition & rest for games. The combine? Almost the opposite. Improper rest & diet, then tested in a cold, sterile environment. It’s part of why guys test better at Pro Days. And somehow, the NFL has now made it worse.
It appears changes have been made, however, with the combine scheduled for March 1 through March 7 from Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium.
That led to some positive feedback, including some from NFL agent Nicole Lynn:
The combine was not held last year because of COVID-19.