Deshaun Watson Deposition Schedule in Civil Lawsuits Set at Court Hearing

Deshaun Watson Deposition Schedule in Civil Lawsuits Set at Court HearingFebruary 22, 2022
A judge denied, in part, Deshaun Watson's request to delay his deposition in his ongoing civil lawsuits stemming from allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.
Rusty Hardin, who's representing the Houston Texans star, was attempting to push the deposition back until Watson's criminal case concluded. Ten women filed criminal complaints last summer.
Judge Rabeea Sultan Collier ruled Monday that nine plaintiffs who didn't lodge a criminal complaint will have the opportunity to move forward with the depositions when Hardin is available, per Mad Dog Sports Radio's Mike Meltser:
After the ruling, Hardin said Tony Buzbee, who's representing the plaintiffs, is attempting to try the case in the court of public opinion and maintained his client's innocence:
Deshaun Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, after today's hearing which was held to determine whether or not to push back his client's deposition. 

The judge ruled that some of the plaintiffs could move forward with Watson's deposition. 

"He didn't do what he's accused of doing"
Rusty Hardin on his client, Texans QB Deshaun Watson. "At the end of the day, this remains a very good man who I would suggest to you respectfully is being incredibly unfairly treated."
Buzbee claimed that Watson "doesn't want to sit in a room and face his accusers and answer questions under oath":
Tony Buzbee addresses the media after today's hearing. The judge ruled that at least 9 depositions of Deshaun Watson can proceed.

"As you can see from the hearing...he doesn't want to sit in a room and face his accusers and answer questions under oath."
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted what Watson says in the deposition can be used in his criminal case. Meltser speculated that Hardin might instruct Watson to exercise his Fifth Amendment rights in his civil depositions to avoid incriminating himself.
After the allegations surfaced, the three-time Pro Bowler has been in a holding pattern with regard to his NFL career. While the NFL has yet to levy any suspension against him, he was a healthy scratch for the entire 2021 season.
The uncertainty around Watson's legal situation and the potential for any punishment by the league has also hindered Houston's ability to trade him after he reportedly requested an exit last winter.
In October, the Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported the Texans and Miami Dolphins had worked out the preliminary terms of a trade. However, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted a resolution to the civil suits before executing the move.
Florio questioned whether Monday's ruling will prolong the situation further since "the timeline also makes it harder to trade Watson before other teams begin making decisions about who their quarterbacks will be for 2022."