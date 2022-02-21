Medina Spirit Stripped of Kentucky Derby Win over Drug Test; Bob Baffert Suspended

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Medina Spirit was stripped of the 2021 Kentucky Derby crown Monday because of a failed drug test.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Association also suspended trainer Bob Baffert 90 days, a penalty that will begin March 8. Baffert was already suspended from competing at Churchill Downs for two years last June.

Medina Spirit's win was Baffert's record seventh in the sport's most legendary race. He is now again tied with Ben A. Jones for the most in history.

Mandaloun is now the credited winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

This is the third time in Kentucky Derby history the horse that crossed the finish line first was stripped of the race win.

Craig Robertson, Baffort's attorney, says the trainer plans to file an appeal of the decision.

"We have 10 days to file an appeal, we'll do it right away. We won't wait the 10 days," Robertson said, per Alicia Hughes of TVG.

Medina Spirit was found to have more than double the legal amount of betamethasone, a steroid, in a post-race sample. A defiant Baffert oddly blamed "cancel culture" and then later an anti-fungal ointment as the cause for the positive test.

A lengthy hearing process finally concluded Feb. 14 in a Zoom meeting, with the Kentucky Horse Racing Association making its final determination Monday.

Medina Spirit died in December following a workout at Santa Anita Park in California.