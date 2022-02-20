Man Arrested on Felony Vandalism Charge After Driving on Field at Padres' Petco Park

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

A man was arrested Friday morning for felony vandalism after driving his SUV onto the Petco Park field, home of Major League Baseball's San Diego Padres, San Diego Police said, according to Alex Riggins of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The driver of the vehicle tore up the dirt surface before members of the grounds crew blocked his exit, allowing police officers to apprehend him before he could drive away.

Ryan Carlson, who works at the stadium, told Riggins that he saw the driver enter through a tunnel in left field, believing it was a member of the grounds crew. He realized it wasn't when the driver started "doing doughnuts" on the field.

“After about a minute, he came to a stop, and a bunch of the grounds crew guys made their way to the car and did like a citizens’ arrest,” Carlson said. “It happened peacefully, wasn’t aggressive, at least as far as I saw. They walked him over and sat him down.”

Members of San Diego's grounds crew have begun field preparations for the 2022 MLB season despite the lockout.

Petco Park, which sits in the heart of the city, is currently slated to host the Padres' 2022 home opener against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, March 31. However, with the state of negotiations between MLB and the MLB Players Association, it's unclear if that game will be played as scheduled.

The Padres finished the 2021 season with a disappointing 79-83 record, missing the playoffs for the 14th time in 15 seasons. The franchise fired manager Jayce Tingler in October and replaced him with Bob Melvin in hopes of having a bounce-back 2022 campaign.