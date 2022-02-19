Report: Georgia Assistant Wade Mason Suspended After Alleged Halftime Altercation

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The University of Georgia has reportedly suspended men's basketball assistant coach Wade Mason with pay following an incident at halftime of the Bulldogs' 84-65 loss to LSU on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, an altercation allegedly took place between Mason and director of player personnel Brian Fish.

Per Brandon Sudge of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the altercation occurred after Mason took issue with something Fish said to a Georgia player on the sidelines during Wednesday's game.

Things reportedly turned physical in the locker room with Mason pushing and possibly punching Fish.

As a result of the suspension, Mason reportedly won't be on the sidelines Saturday in support of head coach Tom Crean when the Bulldogs host Ole Miss.

After news of the alleged altercation between Mason and Fish broke, Graham Coffey of Dawg Sports reported that Georgia was looking into the possibility of firing Crean for cause since he did not report the altercation to the university.

Per Schlabach, the University of Georgia released a statement disputing the report:

"There have been various media reports related to UGA Athletics personnel ranging from completely inaccurate to incomplete and premature. The incident in question was reported properly as required by university policies and is under review. We will comment if and when appropriate."

Crean is in the midst of his fourth season as head coach of the Bulldogs after previously coaching at Marquette and Indiana.

While Crean reached the NCAA tournament nine times in his previous stops, success has largely eluded him at Georgia.

The Bulldogs are a disappointing 6-20 this season, including 1-12 in SEC play. Overall, Georgia has gone 47-69 during Crean's tenure, has not reached the NCAA tournament once and finished with a winning record only once, when it went 14-12 last season.

Mason is in the midst of his first season as an assistant at Georgia after spending the previous five seasons as an assistant at Stephen F. Austin.

Stephen F. Austin won 28 games in a season twice during Mason's tenure and reached the NCAA tournament on one occasion.

Mason was also an assistant at Oral Roberts and a graduate assistant at Oklahoma following his college basketball playing career at Tulane.