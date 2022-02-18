Titans' Bud Dupree Booked on Assault Charge After Alleged Altercation at Walgreens

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

Tennessee Titans pass-rusher Bud Dupree turned himself in Friday at the Metro Nashville Police Department after being cited for an altercation at a Walgreens drug store in January.

According to TMZ Sports, Dupree was booked on a misdemeanor assault charge Friday before being released from custody.

Police allege that Dupree attacked a Walgreens employee and tried to take his phone on Jan. 2 and fled the scene before they arrived. Security camera footage appears to show Dupree grabbing and struggling with the employee.

Per TMZ, sources close to Dupree said the altercation happened because the Walgreens employee "heckled" Dupree and "threatened to spit on the women [Dupree] was with and kick Bud in the knee."

The 29-year-old Dupree recently completed his first season with the Titans after spending his first six NFL seasons as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite suffering a torn ACL that cut his 2020 season short, the Titans signed Dupree to a five-year, $82.5 million contract prior to the 2021 campaign.

An abdominal injury limited Dupree to 11 games this past season, and he finished with just 17 tackles and three sacks, both of which were career lows. He also had one sack in Tennessee's AFC Divisional Round playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dupree now has 42.5 sacks during his NFL career, including a career-high 11.5 in 2019.

While the Titans have yet to make an official statement regarding Dupree turning himself in, TMZ noted that the organization said in January it was "aware of the situation and are gathering additional information."