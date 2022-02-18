Roger Goodell Contract Negotiation Reports Denied by NFL

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

NFL owners are reportedly working on a new contract for commissioner Roger Goodell.

Per Ben Fischer and John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal on Friday, Goodell is negotiating a new deal that is likely to be finalized in the coming months.

"He’s at the top of his game right now," one team owner told Fischer and Ourand. "Why would we want him walking out the door?"

NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy told SBJ, "There is no truth to this report."

According to Fischer and Ourand, the negotiations are "centered on extending [Goodell's] current deal for between two to four years beyond its expiration date of March 2024."

The report also notes Goodell is expected to receive "overwhelming support" from owners for an extension.

He last signed an extension in 2017, and it runs through the 2024 season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones voiced his displeasure to the NFL's compensation committee about the 2017 extension for Goodell when it was being discussed.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart told reporters at the time that Goodell intended to retire by the end of that contract.

"The commissioner has been clear he views this as his final contract," Lockhart said.

Per Ken Belson of the New York Times, Goodell's deal will pay him up to $200 million in 2024 if all of the financial targets are hit.

Goodell has been commissioner of the NFL since Sept. 1, 2006. He succeeded Paul Tagliabue, who retired after the 2005 season.

Before being appointed commissioner, Goodell worked in the NFL offices as chief operating officer and executive vice president.

Prior to the 2020 season, which saw revenue drop by $4 billion amid the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL revenues had grown annually from $6.54 billion in Goodell's first season as commissioner to $15.26 billion in 2019.