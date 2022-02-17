Chiefs' Chris Lammons Charged With Battery in Alleged Assault Involving Alvin Kamara

AP Photo/Peter Aiken

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons turned himself in to authorities Thursday and was charged with a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery, per Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The 26-year-old was previously wanted in connection to the Las Vegas nightclub fight that also involved New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara.

Lammons had a "walk through" booking Thursday at the Clark County Detention Center and was released on his own recognizance.

According to the Las Vegas Metro Police, video surveillance footage showed Kamara and four other men punching and kicking a man outside of Drai’s Nightclub early Feb. 5.

Kamara was arrested after participating in the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6 and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Percy Harris and Darrin Young were also arrested in connection to the alleged attack on Monday, while a warrant was issued for Lammons.

The former South Carolina cornerback has spent time in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins and Chiefs, with most of his snaps coming on special teams. He appeared in 12 games for Kansas City during the regular season and two in the playoffs.