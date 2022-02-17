Eric Kay Found Guilty of Distributing Fentanyl That Led to Tyler Skaggs' Death

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

Former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay has been found guilty by a jury of distributing counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in the death of former pitcher Tyler Skaggs, per ESPN's T.J. Quinn.

Quinn added that Kay's sentencing is set for June 28:

Kay faces a minimum 20-year prison sentence, per Quinn.

Rusty Hardin, the attorney for the Skaggs family, said in a statement that the verdict is "the beginning of seeing justice served":

The Angels also released a statement on the verdict, noting their focus has been to "fully understand the circumstances that led to this tragedy":

On Wednesday, the defense presented a brief case and the case was sent to the 12-person jury to deliberate following closing arguments.

Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, Kay did not testify in the trial before the defense wrapped up its arguments.

Free-agent pitcher Blake Parker, who played for the Angels from 2017-18, testified on Wednesday that he bought prescription painkillers from Kay.

Matt Harvey, Mike Morin, Cam Bedrosian and C.J. Cron all testified on Tuesday. They spoke about recreational drug use that had been going on with the Angels when they played for the team.

Harvey's testimony became a focal point of the trial. Quinn noted the veteran pitcher said he and Skaggs discussed oxycodone during spring training in 2019.

"A couple weeks within the camp we had talked about different experiences, whether it was partying or being injured or surgeries or what not," Harvey said.

Harvey also said that Kay gave him what he thought was an oxycodone pill on June 30, 2019, to calm his nerves after learning the Angels weren't taking him on their road trip to Texas. However, Harvey said he had not taken the pill and when he found out Skaggs had died he threw it away.

Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room on July 1, 2019. He was 27 years old. The Tarrant County (Texas) medical examiner's office said in its autopsy report that a combination of fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol were found in Skaggs' system.

His official cause of death was listed as "mixed ethanol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents."

Harvey testified he never saw Kay give Skaggs any drugs, but knew he was a supplier.

Skaggs was originally drafted by the Angels in 2009. He was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks midway through the 2010 season as part of a package for Dan Haren.

Arizona traded Skaggs back to the Angels in December 2013 as part of a three-team trade with the Chicago White Sox. He started 96 games with Arizona and Los Angeles over the course of seven seasons.

Kay was placed on leave by the Angels following Skaggs' death. He never returned to the organization.