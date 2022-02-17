Luka Doncic, Darius Garland Headline NBA 2K22 Player Ratings Update Ahead of ASG

AP Photo/LM Otero

Luka Doncic is inching closer to the top players in the game in the latest NBA 2K22 update.

The Dallas Mavericks star is now listed as a 95 overall in the video game, after jumping from a 94 in the last update. He is tied for the seventh-best rating in 2K22, with everyone trailing 97-overall Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Doncic earned a boost after a red-hot start to February, averaging 34.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game in seven appearances. He has scored at least 40 three times in this stretch, including a 51-point effort in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has jumped two points to 85 overall as he prepares for his first All-Star Game. Two more first-time All-Stars, Darius Garland and Dejounte Murray, also moved up in the latest update and are each rated 87 overall.

The update wasn't kind to everyone, including Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook. The guard dropped two points to 79, continuing a decline while his efficiency remains an issue for his team.

James Harden is down to 90 overall following his trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, falling one point. A hamstring injury has kept the guard off the court since Feb. 2, but he will likely reestablish himself once he suits up for Philadelphia.

Another prominent player who lost one point after a trade was Kristaps Porzingis, who is an 85 on the Washington Wizards after moving from the Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks continue to fade from playoff contention, and their biggest names are struggling, as Kemba Walker dropped two to 78 and Julius Randle fell one to an 82.