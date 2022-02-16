X

    Rams Parade 2022: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos and More

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 17, 2022

    AP Photo/Steve Luciano

    No one threw the Lombardi Trophy, but there were plenty of viral moments Wednesday when the Rams took to the streets of Los Angeles for their Super Bowl parade.

    A shirtless Aaron Donald? Check.

    NFL @NFL

    Aaron Donald going shirtless at the <a href="https://twitter.com/RamsNFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RamsNFL</a> parade! 😂💪 <a href="https://t.co/Bw2tERfSra">pic.twitter.com/Bw2tERfSra</a>

    Les Snead wearing a "f--k them draft picks" t-shirt? You got it.

    Kara Henderson Snead @KaraHenderson

    <a href="https://t.co/NXTED3FssO">pic.twitter.com/NXTED3FssO</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Les said it 💀💀💀 <a href="https://t.co/55pV5H2O4y">pic.twitter.com/55pV5H2O4y</a>

    Cooper Kupp in a Kobe jersey? Indeed.

    Los Angeles Rams @RamsNFL

    Iconic. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SBLVI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SBLVI</a> <a href="https://t.co/XwvwSggIAU">pic.twitter.com/XwvwSggIAU</a>

    Another tight end going Full Gronk? You bet.

    Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue

    TE Tyler Higbee pointing at a fan and then shotgunning a beer is what this day is truly all about.

    The Rams and Los Angeles had plenty to celebrate with this being the first parade to take place in the city since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dodgers and Lakers didn't join in on the fun, as suggested by LeBron James, but the Rams players and coaches made sure those in attendance got to see them at their highest spirits.

    Even Odell Beckham Jr., recovering from an ACL tear suffered in the 23-20 win over the Bengals, got into the fracas and sprayed some champagne out to the fans.

    ESPN @espn

    OBJ poppin' bottles 🍾 <a href="https://t.co/DtCg04voH8">pic.twitter.com/DtCg04voH8</a>

    Of course, when there is alcohol involved, it is very important to remain hydrated. If you don't believe me, or scientific data on the importance of hydration, maybe a man with a little bit of experience being overserved at a Super Bowl parade can convince you—or, hopefully, at least Matthew Stafford.

    Video Play Button
    Tom Brady @TomBrady

    Mix in a water Matt…trust me <a href="https://t.co/WEVupw2Yzl">https://t.co/WEVupw2Yzl</a>

    No. Seriously. Matthew. Some water. Please. 

    In the midst of the celebration, though, the focus also started to shift forward. The Rams have a veteran-laden roster with several players set to hit free agency, highlighted by Beckham and linebacker Von Miller.

    Perhaps the most important question facing the team this offseason is whether Donald will return. The future Hall of Famer openly questioned his future in football after winning the Super Bowl, but he seemed a little more open to a return Wednesday with the crowd—and coach Sean McVay—egging him on.

    NFL @NFL

    "RUN IT BACK, RUN IT BACK." 🗣<br><br>Sean McVay and Aaron Donald have one thing on their mind at the <a href="https://twitter.com/RamsNFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RamsNFL</a> parade. <a href="https://t.co/prAVO9tDHZ">pic.twitter.com/prAVO9tDHZ</a>

    If the Rams are able to bring their veteran talent back—maybe jettisoning some more of those hated draft picks along the way—there could be another parade in L.A. a year from now. 

