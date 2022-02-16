Report: 2 Men Charged in Connection with Alleged Assault Involving Alvin Kamara

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Two more men have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Per TMZ Sports, Darrin Young and Percy Harris turned themselves in to Clark County jail on Monday and were booked on a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Kamara was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on Feb. 6 following his appearance in the Pro Bowl, after a man who was hospitalized reported an alleged attack at a nightclub.

The Saints star was booked on battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The official report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (h/t ESPN's Mike Triplett) said video surveillance footage showed Kamara "punching a man approximately eight times before Kamara's associates proceeded to stomp on him several more times on the ground" at a casino.

The report says Kamara admitted to punching the man but indicated he thought the man did something to his group and was trying to run away.

"The police report notes that the video shows that the man was not running away," Triplett wrote.

TMZ Sports reported on Feb. 8 that NFL officials knew Kamara was a suspect in the case before the Pro Bowl began, but they decided along with the authorities to let him play in the game.

Kamara's attorney, Drew Findling, issued a statement on his client's behalf after he was arrested:

"Alvin Kamara has gained a well-deserved reputation for being a hard-working and community minded individual. The recent Las Vegas allegations are not consistent with who Mr. Kamara has shown himself to be in both his public and private life. Therefore, we are conducting our own investigation into all of the circumstances and individuals associated with this matter to determine both the facts and motivations of all involved."

The charges against Kamara, Young and Harris carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison if they are convicted.

Kamara is also subject to potential discipline by the NFL under the personal conduct policy. The 26-year-old has spent his entire five-year career with the Saints. He was a third-round draft pick out of Tennessee in 2017.