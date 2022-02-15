Adrian Peterson Won't Be Charged with Felony; Wife Ashley Says He Never Struck Her

David Livingston/Getty Images

Ashley Peterson, the wife of Adrian Peterson, released a statement Tuesday saying he was not physically violent in an airport argument that led to the free-agent running back's arrest.

"On Sunday, Adrian and I had a verbal argument. Unfortunately, it was on an airplane. At no point did Adrian hit or strike me," the statement read. "This is a private matter between my husband and myself. We ask that everyone respect our privacy so we can focus on what matters most: our children."

Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday in Los Angeles on a domestic violence charge. He was released on $50,000 bond later that day.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office told TMZ Sports it is not planning to prosecute what would have been a felony charge. It remains possible the Los Angeles City Attorney seeks to charge Peterson with a misdemeanor.

Peterson, 36, has maintained his innocence. He told Mark Berman of Fox 26 that police arrested him because Ashley suffered a scratch on her finger when a ring came off during the argument.

"It's blown out of proportion. Me and the wife got into an argument on the plane. That was pretty much the gist of it. I ended up grabbing her hand and taking her ring off her finger," Peterson said. "She didn't press any charges. The state of California pressed charges because there was a scratch on her hand.

"Literally that's why I went to jail, because the ring left a scratch on her finger. We just had a disagreement. I know the headlines: Domestic violence. You'd think I beat her up or something. It was nothing like that."

Peterson, the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher, last played for the Seattle Seahawks during the 2021 season.