NFL MVP 2023 Odds: Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes Early Co-Favorites for Award

Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes have won three of the last four NFL MVP awards, so it's no surprise oddsmakers are very high on their chances for the 2022 campaign.

Per Caesars Sportsbook (h/t ESPN's Doug Kezirian), Rodgers and Mahomes are co-favorites to be named MVP next season with 7-1 odds.

Rodgers' status is currently the biggest storyline of the NFL offseason. The 38-year-old has yet to announce if he will play next season, but the Green Bay Packers seem ready to do whatever it takes to keep him if he does.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Packers "are prepared to go all-in" for Rodgers, including "pending as close to the cap this year and spreading it into future years as much as possible" to retain him.

If Rodgers does play in 2022, he will look to become the first player since Brett Favre (1995-97) to win three straight MVP awards. He would also tie Peyton Manning's career record for MVPs with one more (five).

Mahomes has only received two MVP votes (both in 2020) since winning the award in 2018. The 26-year-old set a career-high last season with 13 interceptions, but he also completed 66.3 percent of his attempts for 4,839 yards and 37 touchdowns to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their sixth straight AFC West title.

The top six favorites are all quarterbacks, including Josh Allen (9-1), Joe Burrow (12-1), Justin Herbert (14-1) and Matthew Stafford (15-1). Derrick Henry has the best odds of any non-quarterback at 18-1.

Lamar Jackson, who is the last player outside of Mahomes and Rodgers to win NFL MVP, has 22-1 odds to win it for the second time.

The last non-quarterback to win the MVP award was Adrian Peterson in 2012 when he ran for 2,097 yards for the Minnesota Vikings. Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor is the only other running back in the top 13 (30-1, tied with Russell Wilson).

Fresh off being named Super Bowl MVP, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is tied with Kyler Murray for the 10th-best odds to win the regular-season award (25-1).

At the bottom of the available odds is Tom Brady at 45-1. Despite announcing his retirement on Feb. 1, there have been whispers that he may not be fully committed to that decision.

Caesars Sportsbook director of trading Craig Mucklow told Kezirian they listed Brady at 45-1 to honor his age—he turns 45 on Aug. 3—and any MVP bets placed on him will be fully refunded if he doesn't take a snap next season.