Cristiano Ronaldo Arrest Stopped by Authorities in 2019, per Kathryn Mayorga's Lawyer

Las Vegas police reportedly prepared an arrest warrant for soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in 2019 after Kathryn Mayorga accused him of rape during a June 2009 encounter, but Clark County district attorney Steve Wolfson decided against pursuing the criminal case.

Ryan Parry and Chris White of The Sun reported Tuesday they obtained court documents from a September hearing in which Mayorga's lawyer, Leslie Mark Stovall, said Wolfson acted against the suggestion of those who investigated the allegations.

"What happened is when that [arrest warrant] was submitted to the district attorney's office, Mr. Wolfson declined to prosecute," Stovall said. "He doesn't say why he decided to decline and anything—any argument is just speculation. It was within the statute of limitations. The police believed that they had a case to prosecute for one count of sexual assault and the DA decided not to."

In July 2019, Wolfson announced no charges would be filed against Ronaldo, who's maintained he had consensual sex with Mayorga, because the allegations couldn't be "proven at trial beyond a reasonable doubt."

He explained Mayorga didn't initially provide complete information about the alleged rape, saying only it was a European soccer player, and that prevented investigators from finding and holding evidence for when the case was reopened in 2018.

"As a result, the police were unable to ... conduct any meaningful investigation," Wolfson said. "Detectives were unable to search for and impound vital forensic evidence. In addition, video evidence, showing interactions between the victim and perpetrator before and after the alleged crime, was lost."

Although no criminal charges were filed, Mayorga's lawyers have proceeded with a civil lawsuit against the 37-year-old Manchester United player.

"I firmly deny the accusations issued against me," Ronaldo said in 2018. "Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in."

According to Der Spiegel, a document that was part of Football Leaks showed that Ronaldo's lawyer Carlos Osario de Castro sent him a list of questions in 2009 pertaining to Mayorga. In a September 2009 version of the questionnaire, Ronaldo said Mayorga "said no and stop several times" when asked if she had raised her voice or called out. A later version of his response says the encounter was consensual.

In August 2019, Ronaldo's attorneys argued the suit should be thrown out because the sides previously reached a $375,000 settlement agreement.

The case has continued with Christopher Bucktin of the Daily Mirror reporting in April that Mayorga is seeking an additional $63.6 million in damages.

Ronaldo, who's in his second stint with Manchester United, has also played for Sporting Lisbon, Real Madrid and Juventus during a 21-year senior career. He's also been a mainstay for the Portugal national team.