Cody, Brandi Rhodes Leave AEW; Former WWE Star Reportedly in Talks for Return

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cody and Brandi Rhodes are leaving All Elite Wrestling.

AEW President Tony Khan issued a statement Tuesday announcing the departures of both Cody and Brandi Rhodes:

Per Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com, Cody has talked with WWE about a potential return to the promotion in the near future.

Cody Rhodes issued a statement about his departure on Twitter:

The Rhodes family played an instrumental role in the launch of AEW.

It began in May 2017 when Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer tweeted his skepticism that Ring of Honor could sell out an arena with at least 10,000 fans.

"Not any time soon," Meltzer wrote, prompting this response from Cody:

That bet eventually led to the first All In pay-per-view at the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago on Sept. 1, 2018. The show sold out the 11,000-seat arena in less than 30 minutes. It also generated 45,000 buys on pay-per-view despite not having weekly television to build and promote the show.

Following the success of All In, AEW was officially unveiled in January 2019 with Shad Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, announced as co-owner with his son, Tony.

Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Kenny Omega were signed as wrestlers to the roster and executive vice presidents. Brandi Rhodes worked for the promotion as a wrestler and in an executive role as chief brand officer.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Meltzer reported (h/t Jeremy Lambert of Fightful.com) that Cody and the Young Bucks signed five-year deals with AEW.

Cody's final match for the promotion came on the Jan. 26 Dynamite: Beach Break. He lost a TNT Championship unification ladder match to Sammy Guevara.

Son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes, Cody began his professional wrestling career in WWE in 2006. He made his main-roster debut in July 2007 in a tag team with Hardcore Holly. The 36-year-old won the intercontinental title three times and tag titles a total of six times.

Rhodes asked for his release from WWE in May 2016, citing his frustration with the promotion's "broken" creative system. WWE granted Rhodes his release on May 22, 2016.

Brandi Rhodes, who also worked in WWE as Eden from 2013-16, received her release from the company two days after Cody.

Cody was the first TNT champion in AEW history. He pinned Lance Archer in the tournament finals at Double or Nothing in May 2020.