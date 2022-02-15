Valieva's Lawyer: Contamination from Grandfather's Medicine Led to Failed Drug Test

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

A lawyer for Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva said her positive drug test in December was the result of a contaminated cup.

Bernie Wilson of the Associated Press reported Tuesday the lawyer argued Valieva used the same drinking glass as her grandfather, which led to the positive test for trimetazidine, a heart medication.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled Monday the International Olympic Committee, World Anti-Doping Agency and International Skating Union could not suspend Valieva amid the Beijing Games, saying such a decision "would cause her irreparable harm in these circumstances."

Its ruling also listed the 15-year-old Russian's status as a "protected person" based on the world anti-doping code and the "untimely notification" of the suspension amid the ongoing Winter Olympics as reasons the ban couldn't be imposed.

The IOC's executive board responded to the decision by saying no medal ceremony would be held if Valieva wins a medal during the women's individual figure skating competition, which is scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday.

"The IOC will, in consultation with the athletes and NOCs concerned, organize dignified medal ceremonies once the case of Ms. Valieva has been concluded," the board wrote.

Meanwhile, Valieva continued to prepare for Tuesday's short program while awaiting the CAS ruling. She discussed the situation with Russian state broadcaster Channel One on Monday night, per Wilson.

"These days have been very difficult for me," she said. "I'm happy but I'm tired emotionally."

Valieva won the women's individual gold medal at the 2022 European Championships and captured her first Olympic gold in the team competition earlier in the Beijing Games.

If Valieva finishes among the 24 qualifiers for Thursday's free skate, an extra skater will also be allowed to advance given the continued uncertainty about whether her results from the Olympics are going to stand once the case is completed.

Oddschecker noted Valieva was the heavy favorite in the women's individual competition coming into the Games.