Kamila Valieva Cleared to Compete at 2022 Olympics After Failing Drug Test

Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics despite testing positive for the medication trimetazidine, which is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Per James Ellingworth and Graham Dunbar of the Associated Press, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Monday that Valieva "does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation."

The 15-year-old tested positive for the drug at the Russian national competition on Dec. 25. However, the AP reported that the drug test results from the Swedish lab did not become public until a week ago.

Dunbar gave a brief rundown of trimetazidine, which falls under WADA's list of "hormone and metabolic modulators."

Valieva has already won gold with the ROC in the team event, taking first in the short program and free skate. She also became the first woman to land a quad in the Olympics, doing so twice:

At the time, the drug test result was not yet known. She is the favorite in the women's figure skating competition.

United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee President Sarah Hirshland issued a statement following the news:

The women's figure skating event will begin Tuesday with the short program.