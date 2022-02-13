Adrian Peterson Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge After Argument with Wife Ashley

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday and charged with felony domestic violence, according to TMZ Sports.

Peterson and his wife, Ashley, were reportedly on a plane set to leave LAX for Houston before the two were involved in a verbal and physical altercation. The plane was brought back to the gate, where Peterson was brought into custody.

"Earlier today Adrian and his wife Ashley had a verbal argument on a flight, and he was removed from the plane," a representative for the couple told TMZ. "This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly."

According to TMZ, Ashley remained on the plane and traveled with the rest of the passengers to Houston.

The couple spent Saturday night in Los Angeles at the DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights party ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

Peterson, 36, is coming off his 15th season in the NFL. He appeared in four games split between the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks, marking six different organizations in the past five seasons.

In 2014, the star running back was indicted for a felony count of reckless or negligent injury to a child after whipping his then-four-year-old son with a switch. He avoided jail time after agreeing to a plea bargain down to misdemeanor reckless assault.