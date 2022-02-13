Report: Brian Flores to Amend Lawsuit to Say Texans Didn't Hire Him as Retaliation

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will reportedly alter his lawsuit against the NFL, Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants to include a retaliation claim against the Houston Texans for not hiring him, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

Flores was reportedly a finalist for the Texans' head coaching position, but the franchise opted to hire defensive coordinator Lovie Smith instead.

Florio writes:

"Common sense suggests that the Texans realized they couldn’t hire unproven and inexperienced Josh McCown, and they wouldn’t hire Flores. Smith became the compromise candidate, arguably thrown into the mix late to allow the Texans to avoid hiring Flores."

On Feb. 1, ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reported Flores' lawsuit against the NFL and several of its teams. Before adding the Texans to the lawsuit, Flores alleged discrimination in his interview process with the Broncos and Giants, and in his firing by the Dolphins.

Flores also alleges that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross attempted to bribe him to lose games on purpose after he was hired in 2019. Flores alleges that Ross offered him $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 campaign.

The Dolphins opened the 2019 season with seven straight losses but won five of their last nine games. They ended with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft and selected Tua Tagovailoa. Flores said that Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told him Ross was upset that the team's late wins were "compromising [the team's] draft position."

Flores also listed other allegations against Ross, including saying he was "treated with disdain and held out as someone who was noncompliant and difficult to work with."

The Dolphins fired Flores on Jan. 10 despite the 40-year-old leading the team to back-to-back winning seasons and going 24-25 overall.

As for the Giants, Flores alleged the franchise only interviewed him to satisfy the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview minority candidates for vacant coaching positions. In addition, Flores alleged that in 2019, former Broncos general manager John Elway arrived to his interview hungover.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently admitted during a news conference that the league must do better in its interviewing and hiring process.

“We believe in diversity. We believe it has made us stronger. People who have come into the league who are diverse have been very successful and made us better, and we just have to do a better job. ... Is there another thing that we can do to make sure that we’re attracting the best talent and making our league more inclusive? If I had the answer right now, I would give it to you. I would have implemented it.

"I think we have to continue to look and find and step back and say, 'We're not doing a good enough job here.' We need to find better solutions and better outcomes. Let's find more effective policies. Let's make sure everyone understands. Let's make sure that we're looking at diversity and incentivizing that for everybody in our building."

However, those comments came after Goodell said Flores' allegations were "without merit."