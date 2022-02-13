Brian Flores 'Is Courageous' for Lawsuit Against NFL, Says Commanders HC Ron Rivera

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera applauded former Miami Dolphins counterpart Brian Flores for his lawsuit against the NFL and its teams alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices.

Rivera told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on Friday the case will help bring attention to the need for broader representation within NFL coaching staffs:

"First of all, I think what Brian is doing is courageous and it really truly is bringing everything to the forefront and to the light. I think it is important because the biggest problem in my opinion that minorities face is that people don't know these guys. You have to get to know who they are to give them opportunities. I have a friend who's in sales and he's always told me, 'You need three elements if you're going to sell. People have to get to know you, people have to get to like you and people have to get to trust you to buy from you.'"

The NFL's latest hiring cycle left the league with five head coaches of color: Rivera, the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin, the New York Jets' Robert Saleh, the Houston Texans' Lovie Smith and the Miami Dolphins' Mike McDaniel. The latter two were hired this offseason.

Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters Wednesday the NFL "fell short" with its hiring practices:

"We believe in diversity. We believe it has made us stronger. People who have come into the league who are diverse have been very successful and made us better, and we just have to do a better job. ... Is there another thing that we can do to make sure that we're attracting the best talent and making our league more inclusive? If I had the answer right now, I would give it to you. I would have implemented it."

Flores' lawsuit filing included specific claims against the Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants concerning their hiring and firing practices.

He alleged his relationship with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross became fractured because he wouldn't purposely lose games to tank for a higher draft pick and wouldn't violate the NFL's tampering rules to meet with a "prominent quarterback."

His claims against the Broncos and Giants centered around the idea they held "sham" interviews with him to satisfy the league's Rooney Rule regarding interviews with minority coaches.

All of the teams involved have denied the allegations, and the NFL released a statement saying the claims were "without merit."

Meanwhile, Rivera told Florio the biggest hurdle that must be jumped is getting more minority coaches to meet and build relationships with NFL owners and high-ranking executives:

"We've got to find ways to put people on the owners' radars, the presidents' radars, the GMs' radars. Maybe it takes something like what Brian is doing to get people to focus in and realize this is serious, so let's find avenues to do that. Well, to me, we have a Super Bowl, we have a Combine, and we have owners' meetings. Those are three great opportunities to bring a crowd of people that people say, 'Hey, these are the next ones. Let's bring them in. Let's get them to spend some time with the decision-makers to help them that when now we get into the new cycle.' It's not all of a sudden, 'Well, who's this? ... Well, yeah. I remember him. I got a chance to meet him. Let's sit down, let's talk.' I think if we can educate them on these people that are available, it might help. We got to do something."

Goodell said the league is committed to finding "better solutions and better outcomes," but didn't announce any immediate policy changes during his Super Bowl press conference Wednesday.