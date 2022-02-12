Jermall Charlo Arrested on Assault Charge Stemming from Alleged September Altercation

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Boxer Jermall Charlo was arrested Friday on an assault charge stemming from a September 2021 alleged altercation.

TMZ Sports reported Charlo is in custody after he was booked on a felony charge of assaulting a family/household member with a previous conviction. He is accused of "punching or grabbing" a man who was described as a member of his "family or household."

The man was injured.

As TMZ noted, Charlo was also arrested in August 2021 for allegedly stealing from a waitress, although that case was dismissed because of "insufficient evidence."

This comes amid speculation that Charlo could be the next opponent for Canelo Alvarez.

Mike Coppinger of ESPN reported Jan. 26 that Alvarez has received two offers for his next fight with one for a potential May 7 matchup with Charlo. The other would be a two-fight offer for Alvarez to face light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol on May 7 before another showdown with Gennady Golovkin on Sept. 17.

If Alvarez fought Charlo, he would be defending his undisputed super middleweight championship.