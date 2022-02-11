USA Hockey Reported to Congress for Allegedly Interfering in Investigation

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The U.S. Center for SafeSport, which is in charge of investigating allegations of sexual misconduct for sports under the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee's jurisdiction, reportedly reported USA Hockey for allegedly interfering with an investigation.

Katie Strang of The Athletic reported as much and noted the U.S. Center for SafeSport is legally required to report any potential interference in an investigation to Congress within 72 hours.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) sent USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher and president Mike Trimboli a letter Friday that concerned its "cooperation" and "compliance" with an investigation.

According to Strang, "it is not immediately clear the nature of the investigation being conducted by the U.S. Center for SafeSport."

Strang also pointed out USA Hockey has been criticized of late for how it has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct, including when the organization's former president, Jim Smith, allegedly mishandled allegations against former Chicago-area youth and college hockey coach Thomas Adrahtas.

Smith did not run for reelection even though SafeSport closed the investigation.

While that investigation was closed, USA Hockey remains a co-defendant in another federal lawsuit that was brought by victims of Adrahtas in May 2021. That lawsuit alleged Smith and USA Hockey did not properly report the allegations against Adrahtas.