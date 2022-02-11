Doctor Said Deion Sanders Could Have Lost His Leg Due to Foot Injury Complications

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Deion Sanders was at risk of losing his leg because of complications from a foot injury that required surgery.

In the trailer for his Coach Prime documentary series (starts at :07 mark), a person who appears to be a doctor is seen talking to Sanders and telling him that he could lose his leg:

In an Instagram video he posted on Sept. 22, Sanders is shown speaking with his doctor before surgery about the issues going on with his foot related to an injury from his playing days.

Dr. Jim Hurt said in the video that Sanders has an "old claw toe, and your second toe is dislocated" in one of his feet. He had surgery that day to alleviate the pain.

Sanders was hospitalized following complications from the procedure. The Pro Football Hall of Famer announced on Nov. 10 that he had been released from the hospital.

He was back on the sideline for Jackson State, where he has been the head football coach since September 2020, for the rivalry game against Alcorn State on Nov. 20.

Sanders missed four Tigers games because of his recovery and complications. Jackson State finished the season 11-2, including a victory over Prairie View A&M in the SWAC Championship Game on Dec. 4.

That victory marked the Tigers' first conference title since 2007. They lost to South Carolina State 31-10 in the Celebration Bowl.

The six-episode season of Coach Prime will drop on Feb. 22.