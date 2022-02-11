US Snowboarding Coach Peter Foley Under Investigation for Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

U.S. Ski & Snowboard confirmed Friday it has launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct levied against snowboarding head coach Peter Foley.

Spokesperson Tom Horrocks told Rachel Axon and Tom Schad of USA Today the governing body is "aware of the recent allegations."

"We take these very serious and these are being investigated," Horrocks said.

The investigation comes after former U.S. Olympic snowboarder Callan Chythlook-Sifsof wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday that Foley has "taken naked photos of female athletes for over a decade."

"Other athletes have in engaged in racist, misogynist behavior, actively participated in the strange dynamics that Peter Foley created and caused female athletes/staff to be victims of sexual violence," Chythlook-Sifsof wrote.

Foley, who's coaching at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, hasn't publicly commented about the allegations. There has been no announcement on whether he'll continue to coach the U.S. snowboarding team ahead of Saturday's mixed snowboard cross competition.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee told Chythlook-Sifsof her allegations have been passed on to the United States Center for SafeSport, per Cyd Zeigler of OutSports.

In a separate Instagram post, Chythlook-Sifsof wrote snowboarder Hagen Kearney, who's part of Team USA at the 2022 Games, repeatedly used a racial slur at an Olympic qualifier in 2014, when Chythlook-Sifsof was part of the U.S. team.

Horrocks told USA Today the "concerns regarding Hagen were dealt with at the time and appropriate action was taken."

Kearney hasn't commented on the allegations and isn't scheduled to participate in Saturday's event.

Chythlook-Sifsof competed for the United States at the 2010 Winter Olympics and captured a silver medal at the 2011 X Games in snowboard cross.