Reports: Dorian Finney-Smith, Mavericks Nearing 4-Year, $52M Contract Extension

The Dallas Mavericks and forward Dorian Finney-Smith are reportedly close to agreement on a four-year, $52 million contract extension, per NBA writer Marc Stein and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Finney-Smith, 28, is a key role player for the Mavericks, averaging 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three.

