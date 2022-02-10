Joel Embiid Trolls Ben Simmons in Twitter Post After Blockbuster James Harden Trade

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It doesn't look like Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is heartbroken to see Ben Simmons go.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Thursday the Sixers are trading Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets, with James Harden the biggest piece coming back. After news of the deal broke, Embiid tweeted this:

At various points over the last few months, the 7'0" center has appeared to make his true feelings toward Simmons known.

Following Philadelphia's conference semifinals exit, Embiid said he thought the turning point of a Game 6 loss to the Atlanta Hawks was Simmons turning down an easy scoring opportunity inside to dish the ball off to Matisse Thybulle.

As Simmons was engaged in a standoff with the team entering the season, Embiid then said on the team's media day he was "disappointed" by the three-time All-Star.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Feb. 1 it still stuck in Simmons' craw that "Embiid seemed to blame him for last season's playoff loss, when Simmons did not blame Embiid for Embiid's poor showing in the playoffs against the Toronto Raptors in 2019."

The good news is that Embiid and Simmons may never have to play on the same team ever again. Everybody's happy!