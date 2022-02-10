Alvin Kamara's Lawyers Launch Own Investigation into Circumstances Surrounding Arrest

Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL

Drew Findling, the attorney representing Alvin Kamara in his criminal assault case, says he is launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the New Orleans Saints running back's arrest in Las Vegas.

"Alvin Kamara has gained a well-deserved reputation for being a hard-working and community-minded individual," Findling said in a statement. "The recent Las Vegas allegations are not consistent with who Mr. Kamara has shown himself to be in both his public and private life. Therefore, we are conducting our own investigation into all of the circumstances and individuals associated with this matter to determine both the facts and motivations of all involved."

Kamara, 26, was arrested Sunday after allegedly being part of a group of four men who assaulted a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the night before. He was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Las Vegas police said there is surveillance footage of the incident that backs up the victim's version of events. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league plans to launch its own investigation.

"Our security team was contacted by the police in Las Vegas just prior to the game, saying they would like to meet with Alvin after the game," Goodell said. "Our team made sure that happened. Our security team did what they were asked to do and accommodated that."

Kamara faces up to five years in prison if convicted. Even if he pleads to a lesser charge or the case is ultimately dropped, he will be subject to potential penalties under the NFL's personal conduct policy.