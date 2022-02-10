Jaguars and AEW's Tony Khan Denies He's Running for Congress in Florida

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

There is some confusion about a recent political filing that shows Tony Khan, AEW president and co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, is running for Congress.

Documents from the Federal Election Commission suggest Khan has filed to run for the House of Representatives in Florida's 4th congressional district.

Khan took to Twitter to deny that he is getting involved in politics and used a famous wrestling angle involving Eddie Gilbert and Tommy Rich to emphasize his point:

The filing with Khan's name had him running for the seat that is currently held by Republican John Rutherford.

Rutherford was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 2016. He assumed office in January 2017. The 69-year-old was re-elected in 2018 and 2020. He has defeated Democratic challengers by an average of 32.5 percentage points.

Per BallotPedia.com, Al Robertson is the only Democrat currently in the race for Florida's 4th Congressional District. The 2022 primary will be held on Aug. 23.

The winner of the primary will take on Rutherford in the general election on Nov. 8.

Son of Jaguars owner Shad Khan, Tony has made a name for himself in the entertainment world as the founder of All Elite Wrestling. The promotion has had a rapid ascent since its launch in 2019 to become the No. 2 wrestling organization in the United States, behind WWE.

AEW has two weekly primetime shows—Dynamite on Wednesdays and Rampage on Fridays. September's All Out pay-per-view became the first non-WWE show to generate at least 200,000 buys since 1999.

Shad Khan has owned the Jaguars since 2012. Tony works with the organization as senior vice president of football technology and analytics.