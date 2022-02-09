Peyton, Eli Manning to Continue ESPN MNF ‘ManningCast’ Through 2024 NFL Season

Harry How/Getty Images

Peyton and Eli Manning are staying on your television screens.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the pair will be keeping their Monday Night Football alternative telecast, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, through the 2024 season.

The duo's back-and-forth banter and excellent analysis made the program the preferred MNF experience for a number of football fans and pundits alike, though the show did lose some steam down the stretch of the 2021 season, at least from a ratings perspective.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Jan. 5 that the Manningcast in the first week of January, a matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers that was Ben Roethlisberger's final home game before his retirement, had just 1.48 million viewers, the eighth-rated Manningcast of the season out of nine total regular-season broadcasts.

Still, the brothers clearly carved out a niche for themselves at ESPN. And the extension through the 2024 season will naturally lead to speculation that the network might be grooming the pair to eventually take over as the analysts for the network's main MNF broadcast.