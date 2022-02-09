Report: Canelo Alvarez Nearing Contract for Gennadiy Golovkin, Dmitry Bivol Fights

AP Photo/Steve Marcus

Representatives for Canelo Alvarez are nearing an agreement with Matchroom Boxing for a two-fight deal, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

Under the terms of the deal, Alvarez would step into the ring against Dmitry Bivol on May 7 before a highly anticipated third encounter with Gennadiy Golovkin on Sept. 17.

Alvarez and Golovkin fought to a draw in September 2017, with the former earning a majority decision in their rematch one year later.

On Jan. 26, Coppinger reported Canelo had two offers on the table. Premier Boxing Champions was putting a fight with WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo on the table. Matchroom Boxing was willing to set up what's surely to be a lucrative pay-per-view with Golovkin while securing an opponent before that.

Per Coppinger, Matchroom is willing to pay up $85 million for the two events, which will be broadcast on DAZN.

Bivol won't be a pushover for Alvarez—the 31-year-old Russian is unbeaten in 19 fights. He most recently earned a unanimous decision over Umar Salamov in December, and an upset over Canelo might throw a wrench into Matchroom's plans.

Similarly, Coppinger reported Golovkin will eventually oppose Ryota Murata after they canceled their fight that was originally scheduled for December.

Should everything go according to plan, Alvarez vs. Golovkin might be the biggest moneymaker on the 2022 boxing calendar.

Considering how tightly contested their first two meetings were, a promoter might even be able to wring a fourth installment out of the rivalry if the proposed fight this fall does little to separate the pair.