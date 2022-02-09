Former No. 2 NFL Draft Pick Greg Robinson Arrested; Allegedly Had $120K in Drugs

Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Former NFL offensive lineman Greg Robinson was arrested Monday in Louisiana and charged with felony possession with intent to distribute cocaine and felony possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine among other drug-related charges, per TMZ Sports.

A search of Robinson's home found marijuana, crystal meth and cocaine totaling approximately $120,810 in wholesale value. The police also discovered firearm magazines and ammunition at his residence.

The 29-year-old was initially pulled over by the Thibodaux Police Department for a routine traffic stop before a K-9 search found suspected cocaine and more in his car.

Robinson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the Rams, appearing in 46 of 48 possible regular-season games over the next three years. Inconsistent play led to a trade to the Detroit Lions for a sixth-round pick, and he eventually ended up with the Cleveland Browns.

He last appeared in a game in the 2019 season.

The former Auburn player was arrested in Feb. 2020 in Texas when federal agents found 157 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle he was in. He could have faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted, but he was eventually sentenced to five years of probation.