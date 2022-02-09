Buddy Hield Trade Rumors: Pacers Open to Flipping SG After Kings Deal

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Guard Buddy Hield reportedly may not be long for the Indiana Pacers after they acquired him in a trade with the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Pacers are "open to flipping" Hield before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

The Pacers and Kings completed a blockbuster trade Tuesday with Indiana landing Hield, Tyrese Haliburton and Tristan Thompson in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2023 second-round pick.

By trading Sabonis, who was an All-Star in both 2020 and 2021, the Pacers seemed to signal they are looking to the future.

Scotto noted the Pacers are expected to trade guard Malcolm Brogdon during the offseason, while forwards T.J. Warren and Torrey Craig will be available at the deadline.

If the Pacers are indeed in the midst of rebuilding or retooling their roster, trading a veteran guard like Hield would make sense, especially since there is likely to be a sizable market for a player with his skill set.

The 29-year-old Hield is a six-year NBA veteran who has been a top-flight three-point shooter throughout his career.

In 55 games with the Kings this season, Hield averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 three-pointers made and 1.9 assists, while shooting 38.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Hield has traditionally been even better than that offensively during his NBA career, with an average of 15.8 points per game and a three-point shooting percentage of 40.0 percent.

He averaged a career-high 20.7 points per game during the 2018-19 season and made a career-best 4.0 three-pointers per game last season.

Adding to Hield's value is the fact that he is signed through 2023-24, meaning he wouldn't be a rental for the team that potentially acquires him.

The Pacers have been a major disappointment this season with a 19-37 record, placing them 13th in the Eastern Conference and putting them in position to miss the playoffs for the second successive year on the heels of a five-year playoff streak.

With the playoffs likely not in the cards, the Pacers would be wise to continue building for next season and beyond by offloading as many veterans as possible, including Hield.