Dan Snyder Hires Independent Investigators to Look into Tiffani Johnston Allegations

Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder hired the Pallas Global Group consulting firm for an independent investigation into allegations made against him by former employee Tiffani Johnston during a congressional hearing last week.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday on details of the probe, which will include a public release of the group's findings:

Johnston, the team's former marketing and events coordinator, said during last week's hearing Snyder placed his hand on her thigh and later tried to convince her to enter his limo at a work event, per ESPN's Tisha Thompson.

Snyder described all of the allegations made against him during the congressional roundtable as "outright lies."

The Commanders and the NFL have come under fire for a lack of transparency following a previous investigation into the franchise's workplace culture by attorney Beth Wilkinson and her law firm.

Commissioner Roger Goodell levied a $10 million fine against Washington in July based on findings that members of the organization acted in a "highly unprofessional" manner with a "general lack of respect in the workplace," which included allegations of bullying, intimidation and sexual harassment.

Goodell said in October the league wouldn't release any further details to protect the "security and privacy and anonymity" of those who were interviewed throughout the investigation. He also said Wilkinson only gave a verbal presentation and that there is no formal documentation to release.

Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi and Carolyn Maloney, members of the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform looking into the league's response to the allegations against the Commanders, said their review of legal documents raised "serious doubts" about Goodell's justification for shielding details from the investigation, per Thompson.

"After assuming oversight of the investigation, however, Mr. Goodell personally instructed that Ms. Wilkinson was to present him with oral, not written, findings in a stark departure from the league's previous practices," the committee said in a statement Friday.

Snyder and the NFL responded with statements saying they're in the process of providing the committee with all documents that "did not run against attorney-client privilege."

Meanwhile, a league spokesperson confirmed in a statement to ESPN it would review the allegations brought forward by Johnston, which weren't included in the prior investigation.

"The NFL is reviewing and will consider Ms. Johnston's allegations as we would any other new allegations regarding workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders," the spokesperson said. "We will determine any further action as appropriate."

Johnston said she didn't initially provide the information to Wilkinson due to "fear of retaliation from Snyder," per Thompson.

The House Committee for Oversight and Reform launched its investigation into the NFL's handling of the Washington probe in October.

A timetable for the completion of the committee's review or the newly formed independent investigation haven't been announced.