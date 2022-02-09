Report: Member of Gold-Medal-Winning ROC Figure Skating Team Has Positive Drug Test

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

A member of the gold-medal-winning Russian Olympic Committee figure skating team reportedly returned a positive drug test at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

According to Christine Brennan of USA Today, the positive test resulted in the delay of Tuesday's planned medal ceremony.

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said there was an ongoing legal issue, adding: "We have athletes that have won medals involved."

While it isn't known which Russian skater reportedly failed a drug test, the members of the team are Kamila Valieva, Mark Kondratiuk, Anastasia Mishina, Aleksandr Galliamov, Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov.

The ROC won gold in dominant fashion Monday, finishing with 74 total points. The United States was second with 65, Japan finished third with 63 and Canada was just off the podium with 53.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

